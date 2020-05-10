Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Makes New $4.07 Million Investment in Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Innoviva Inc (NASDAQ:INVA) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 346,093 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 47.9% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 119.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 8,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the first quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Innoviva, Inc. acquired 7,717,661 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $22,149,687.07. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded Innoviva from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut Innoviva from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Shares of INVA stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 166.87, a quick ratio of 166.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.03. Innoviva Inc has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $15.35.

Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Innoviva had a net margin of 66.50% and a return on equity of 59.11%. The business had revenue of $78.68 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Innoviva Inc will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals. The company has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA), vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate (FF); ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA and LABA.

