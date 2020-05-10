Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Increases Holdings in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 1,937.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,329 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 127,737 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.30% of SPX worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of SPX during the 1st quarter valued at about $493,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SPX by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 89,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in SPX by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in SPX by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new stake in SPX in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SPXC opened at $38.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.30. SPX Corp has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.51.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. SPX had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm had revenue of $365.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that SPX Corp will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of SPX from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Buckingham Research increased their price objective on shares of SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

