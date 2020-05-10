Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $4.68 Million Stock Position in Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. reduced its position in shares of Verso Corp (NYSE:VRS) by 13.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 414,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 63,107 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 1.18% of Verso worth $4,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VRS. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Verso by 86.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Verso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Verso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Verso during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Verso by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verso alerts:

In other news, Director Jeffrey E. Kirt acquired 10,000 shares of Verso stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $11.45 per share, with a total value of $114,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VRS. ValuEngine lowered Verso from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Verso from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verso from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Finally, BWS Financial reduced their target price on Verso from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th.

VRS stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $461.60 million, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.11 and a 200-day moving average of $15.60. Verso Corp has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $22.19.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $587.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $605.24 million. Verso had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 3.93%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Verso Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Verso Profile

Verso Corporation produces and sells coated papers in North America. It operates through two segments, Paper and Pulp. The company offers coated freesheet and coated groundwood, specialty, packaging, inkjet and digital, supercalendered, and uncoated freesheet papers; and bleached and unbleached market kraft pulp to manufacture printing, writing, and tissue products.

Recommended Story: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Receive News & Ratings for Verso Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verso and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.