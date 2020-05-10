Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.34 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 92.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,899 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 523,344 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $3,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $3,055,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 102.3% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. 82.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Mark Wadlington sold 2,236 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $189,098.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,812.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on XLNX shares. BidaskClub cut Xilinx from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Xilinx in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reduced their price target on Xilinx from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Xilinx from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Xilinx from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

Shares of XLNX opened at $86.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average of $89.64. Xilinx, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.68 and a 12 month high of $133.00.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $756.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.53 million. Xilinx had a return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 25.07%. Xilinx’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from Xilinx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Xilinx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.18%.

Xilinx, Inc designs and develops programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. Its programmable devices comprise integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

