Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Decreases Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 17.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 176,691 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 37,300 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Foot Locker by 148.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 432.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 714 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Foot Locker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 93.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $42.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $38.50 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut shares of Foot Locker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.37.

NYSE:FL opened at $25.76 on Friday. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $58.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.20, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.05. Foot Locker had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th. This is an increase from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic shoes and apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, Athletic Stores and Direct-to-Customers. The Athletic Stores segment retails athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, and equipment under various formats, including Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Footaction, Runners Point, Sidestep, and SIX:02.

