Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Cuts Stock Position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its stake in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,498 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,143 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.06% of SEI Investments worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. FMR LLC increased its holdings in SEI Investments by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211,097 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,030,000 after acquiring an additional 35,067 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 1st quarter worth $1,155,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 29,858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in SEI Investments by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 404,776 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,505,000 after purchasing an additional 9,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth $944,000. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $51.90 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.19. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.94 and a quick ratio of 5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.29.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.05). SEI Investments had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The company had revenue of $414.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $409.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SEIC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. TheStreet cut shares of SEI Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, April 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SEI Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. SEI Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.00.

In other SEI Investments news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 122,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.89, for a total transaction of $7,453,605.79. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,581,977 shares in the company, valued at $583,446,579.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 11,587 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.43, for a total transaction of $769,724.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,760,390 shares in the company, valued at $648,382,707.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

Read More: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC).

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.