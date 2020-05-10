Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys Shares of 199,300 Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,989,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.15% of Select Medical as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Select Medical by 426.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,210 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 1,053.6% during the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Select Medical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 85.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

SEM stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.48. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.00 and a 1-year high of $28.61. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.49.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.05. Select Medical had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 2.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Select Medical news, Chairman Robert A. Ortenzio sold 11,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $322,800.03. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,393,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,091,824.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SEM. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Select Medical from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Select Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet lowered Select Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Select Medical from $31.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Select Medical presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiary, Select Medical Corporation, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

