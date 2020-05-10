Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Buys 4,298 Shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.20% of Fabrinet worth $4,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $26,841,000. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 4th quarter worth $15,526,000. Man Group plc raised its position in Fabrinet by 64.7% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 162,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after purchasing an additional 64,055 shares during the period. Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fabrinet in the 1st quarter worth $2,864,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Fabrinet by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 330,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,419,000 after purchasing an additional 51,166 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $68.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,639,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $61.35 on Friday. Fabrinet has a 1 year low of $42.33 and a 1 year high of $71.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.44 and its 200 day moving average is $60.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.02). Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 13.46%. The company had revenue of $411.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $414.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Fabrinet’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Fabrinet Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

