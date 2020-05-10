Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 164.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,053 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,146 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,005,509 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,361,944,000 after buying an additional 557,818 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,463,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $257,999,000 after buying an additional 837,126 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth $213,432,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,864,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $195,234,000 after buying an additional 466,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,699,307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $115,213,000 after buying an additional 789,089 shares during the last quarter.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Shares of MCHP opened at $89.70 on Friday. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $112.47. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $74.95 and a 200-day moving average of $92.93.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.3675 dividend. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $181,699.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard J. Simoncic sold 4,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $413,191.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,624 shares in the company, valued at $1,881,024. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

MCHP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 price target on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Vertical Group started coverage on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub raised shares of Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.65.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

See Also: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.