RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) Earns Market Perform Rating from Raymond James

Raymond James restated their market perform rating on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:REI.UN) in a research note released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a C$21.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$29.00 to C$23.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their target price for the company from C$24.00 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.50 to C$19.35 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust from C$30.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$20.69.

Get RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of REI.UN stock opened at C$14.93 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$23.96. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.60. RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.41 and a 12-month high of C$27.92.

In related news, insider RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 51,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$27.51 per share, with a total value of C$1,429,111.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,429,111.20.

RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

RioCan is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with a total enterprise value of approximately $13.2 billion as at December 31, 2018. RioCan owns, manages and develops retail-focused, increasingly mixed-use properties located in prime, high-density transit-oriented areas where Canadians want to shop, live and work.

Further Reading: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RioCan Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.