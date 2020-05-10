Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Raised to $29.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCII. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

Rent-A-Center stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.09. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 29.64% and a net margin of 8.10%. The company had revenue of $701.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. Rent-A-Center’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Rent-A-Center will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 632,002 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,887,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 310,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the period.

Rent-A-Center Company Profile

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

