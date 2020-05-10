Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) PT Raised to $29.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $19.00 to $29.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 22.00% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RCII. Raymond James lowered their price target on Rent-A-Center from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised Rent-A-Center from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BidaskClub raised Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rent-A-Center in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on Rent-A-Center from $30.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.
Rent-A-Center stock opened at $23.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 2.37. Rent-A-Center has a 52 week low of $11.69 and a 52 week high of $31.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.56 and a 200-day moving average of $23.82.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,519,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,541,000 after purchasing an additional 40,539 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,153,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,270,000 after purchasing an additional 632,002 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rent-A-Center by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 863,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,887,000 after purchasing an additional 172,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 855,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,660,000 after buying an additional 310,123 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Rent-A-Center by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 803,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,185,000 after buying an additional 138,577 shares during the period.
Rent-A-Center Company Profile
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.
