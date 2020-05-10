Raymond James Increases Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $143.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $132.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.

FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.

Shares of FNV stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $147.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Franco Nevada had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $240.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Franco Nevada will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

