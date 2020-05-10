Raymond James Increases Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Price Target to $143.00

Franco Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Raymond James from $132.00 to $143.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 0.27% from the company’s current price.
FNV has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Franco Nevada from $102.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Franco Nevada in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Cfra raised their target price on Franco Nevada from $171.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered Franco Nevada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.50.
Shares of FNV stock opened at $143.38 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $118.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a current ratio of 5.22. Franco Nevada has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $147.62. The company has a market capitalization of $27.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.94, a PEG ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.59.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Franco Nevada by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 108.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Franco Nevada by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Franco Nevada
Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
