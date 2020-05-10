Raymond James Analysts Give Norbord (TSE:OSB) a C$25.50 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$25.50 price objective on Norbord (TSE:OSB) in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Norbord from C$37.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. CSFB cut their price target on shares of Norbord from C$28.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Norbord from C$44.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Norbord from C$44.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th.

Norbord stock opened at C$24.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.36. Norbord has a fifty-two week low of C$13.01 and a fifty-two week high of C$44.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.92, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Norbord (TSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.21). The business had revenue of C$492.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$607.85 million. As a group, analysts predict that Norbord will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -351.07%.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Cornelius Wijnbergen sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total transaction of C$1,188,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,383 shares in the company, valued at C$2,216,852. Also, Senior Officer Robin E.A. Lampard sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.00, for a total transaction of C$1,935,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,292 shares in the company, valued at C$1,173,556.

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

