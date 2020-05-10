Raymond James Analysts Give Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) a C$2.25 Price Target

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) received a C$2.25 price objective from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.45% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also commented on KEL. CIBC decreased their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity set a C$1.75 price target on Kelt Exploration in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. TD Securities cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial downgraded Kelt Exploration from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.25 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$6.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$3.33.

Shares of TSE KEL opened at C$1.24 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.84. The firm has a market cap of $232.86 million and a PE ratio of 34.44.

Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$97.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$115.50 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Kelt Exploration will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kelt Exploration

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. As of December 31, 2017, the company holds petroleum and natural gas rights in 637,823 net acres of undeveloped land.

