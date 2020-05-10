Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Position Boosted by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) by 114.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 92,859 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.15% of Rambus worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $294,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 173,698 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rambus in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,161,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Rambus by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 413,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,693,000 after buying an additional 26,566 shares in the last quarter. 83.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMBS stock opened at $15.24 on Friday. Rambus Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.01 and a 12 month high of $16.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.84 and a 200-day moving average of $13.46. The company has a current ratio of 8.48, a quick ratio of 7.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.30). Rambus had a negative return on equity of 2.53% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. The business had revenue of $63.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Rambus Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Rambus in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. BidaskClub upgraded Rambus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Rambus from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Rambus from $16.00 to $17.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rambus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

In related news, Director Charles Kissner sold 4,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total value of $49,754.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,927 shares in the company, valued at $167,820.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Luc Seraphin sold 15,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $153,711.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 206,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,014,740.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,945 shares of company stock valued at $274,767. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Japan, Europe, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Canada, Singapore, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Memory and Interfaces, Rambus Security, and Emerging Solutions. The Memory and Interfaces division engages in the design, development, and manufacturing through partnerships and licensing of technology and solutions related to memory and interfaces.

