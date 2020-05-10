Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 996 Shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 31.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,143 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Watsco were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Watsco by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,316 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 255,841 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $46,090,000 after purchasing an additional 27,227 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Watsco during the 4th quarter worth about $81,931,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Watsco by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. 80.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE WSO opened at $162.52 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $170.33. Watsco Inc has a 52-week low of $132.97 and a 52-week high of $186.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 3.06. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 0.66.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.14). Watsco had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Watsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Watsco Inc will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $1.775 per share. This represents a $7.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.37%. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.23%.

WSO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Stephens lowered their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Buckingham Research lowered their price target on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Watsco from $170.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.50.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

