Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 9,548 Shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Dropbox Inc (NASDAQ:DBX) by 38.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,178 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,548 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Dropbox by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 11,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dropbox in the fourth quarter worth $379,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 411.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 89,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 71,878 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 3.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,123,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,173,000 after purchasing an additional 138,306 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Dropbox by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 20,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DBX stock opened at $21.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.61. Dropbox Inc has a 12 month low of $14.55 and a 12 month high of $26.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.60 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.19. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 2.00% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The firm had revenue of $455.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $451.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox Inc will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DBX shares. Goldman Sachs Group cut Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Macquarie restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Dropbox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Dropbox from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Dropbox in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.92.

In related news, CAO Timothy Regan sold 2,000 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total value of $38,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ajay Vashee sold 41,250 shares of Dropbox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total value of $869,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,149,790 shares of company stock worth $22,673,349 over the last three months. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its Website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. The company has approximately 500 million registered users across 180 countries.

