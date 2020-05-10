Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Purchases 930 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LPLA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $90,317,000. Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,443,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,683,000 after purchasing an additional 775,632 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,251,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,472,000 after purchasing an additional 367,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 343,766 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,835 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPLA opened at $66.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.54. LPL Financial Holdings Inc has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $99.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on LPL Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $59.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised LPL Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut LPL Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.44.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $58,373.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,545 shares in the company, valued at $750,080.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew J. Audette sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.78, for a total value of $96,119.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,734.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

