Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Caci International Inc (NYSE:CACI) by 43.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,532 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Caci International were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brooktree Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Caci International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Caci International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $101,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Caci International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $112,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Caci International in the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Caci International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 669 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.87, for a total value of $44,803.81. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,171.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.21, for a total value of $272,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $4,191,489.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CACI stock opened at $247.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.48. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Caci International Inc has a 12-month low of $156.15 and a 12-month high of $288.59.

Caci International (NYSE:CACI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The information technology services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.24 by ($0.08). Caci International had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 11.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 earnings per share. Caci International’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caci International Inc will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Caci International from $235.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on shares of Caci International from $305.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caci International from $303.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Caci International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Benchmark initiated coverage on Caci International in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Caci International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $281.08.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions in the areas of financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

