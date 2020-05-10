Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) by 25.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BERY. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,689,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,440 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 168.4% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 31,441 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 392.3% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 25,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 20,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.57% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BERY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday. Barclays began coverage on Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Berry Global Group from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.92.

Shares of NYSE BERY opened at $43.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.69, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Berry Global Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $55.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.33.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group Inc will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials; Health, Hygiene & Specialties; and Consumer Packaging. The Engineered Materials segment offers engineered materials, including stretch and shrink films, and converter films; trash-can liners and food bags; cloth and foil, splicing and laminating, flame-retardant, flashing and seaming tapes, double-faced cloth, masking, mounting, OEM, and medical and specialty tapes; and food and consumer films, retail bags, and polyvinyl chloride films.

