Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $824,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,696 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,187,167 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $859,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,864 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,639,083 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $644,230,000 after purchasing an additional 308,919 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 192.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,249,204 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $312,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,032 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,507,744 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $208,951,000 after purchasing an additional 44,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,340,416 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $186,144,000 after purchasing an additional 13,059 shares in the last quarter. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on WYNN shares. ValuEngine raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Wynn Resorts from $157.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Standpoint Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:WYNN opened at $86.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.15 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12-month low of $35.84 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.37.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The casino operator reported ($3.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($2.49). The company had revenue of $953.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $887.81 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 16.08% and a negative net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -4.4 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.