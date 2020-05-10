Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $747,000 Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY) by 142.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,911 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,762 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at $6,042,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,796 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 940,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,430,000 after purchasing an additional 223,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $65.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 283.74 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $51.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.56. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc has a 1-year low of $38.40 and a 1-year high of $79.11.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $222.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.42 million. Ceridian HCM had a return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 9.03%. Ceridian HCM’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Cannae Holdings, Inc. sold 1,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $115,938,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Arthur Gitajn sold 86,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.07, for a total value of $6,580,055.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,464,520.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,805,461 shares of company stock valued at $407,380,715. 17.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CDAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ceridian HCM from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC initiated coverage on Ceridian HCM in a report on Thursday, March 5th. They issued an “outperformer” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Ceridian HCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ceridian HCM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud platform, which offers scalable and straightforward payroll and HR solutions.

Further Reading: What is the LIBOR?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ceridian HCM Holding Inc (NYSE:CDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.