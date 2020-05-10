Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $690,000 Stock Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,333 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 90,751 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,937,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 146.1% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 566 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 7,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 1.7% in the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 26,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered BorgWarner from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet lowered BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on BorgWarner from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cfra raised BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

Shares of BWA stock opened at $29.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.54, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.71. BorgWarner Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.76.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is 16.46%.

BorgWarner announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the auto parts company to buy up to 14.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

