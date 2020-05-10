Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $681,000 Holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in WEX were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter valued at about $59,106,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 1.8% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,628 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 24.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 24.3% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 36,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.14, for a total transaction of $83,484.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,090 shares in the company, valued at $442,292.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on WEX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on WEX from $132.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet raised WEX from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on WEX from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research cut their price objective on WEX from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on WEX from $203.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

NYSE WEX opened at $133.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.89. WEX Inc has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $236.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $180.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $431.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.21 million. WEX had a net margin of 3.76% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that WEX Inc will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

