Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $601,000 Stock Holdings in Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 155.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,996 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 27,327 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,759,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,432,000 after purchasing an additional 215,664 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,263,000 after purchasing an additional 31,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian lifted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Douglas Emmett from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.50.

NYSE DEI opened at $29.52 on Friday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.16 and a fifty-two week high of $45.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.17. The stock has a market cap of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.76.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.40). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 37.55%. The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.33%.

In other news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $40.04 per share, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $931,730.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. bought 9,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 42,800 shares in the company, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

