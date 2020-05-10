Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Grows Stock Holdings in Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. (NASDAQ:MLNX) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,359 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mellanox Technologies were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $10,253,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mellanox Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Mellanox Technologies by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 823 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. 69.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MLNX opened at $124.89 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.37. Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $96.18 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

Mellanox Technologies (NASDAQ:MLNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The semiconductor producer reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.40 million. Mellanox Technologies had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 25.43%. The company’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Mellanox Technologies, Ltd. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price target for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Mellanox Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 30th. SP Angel raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Mellanox Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mellanox Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

Mellanox Technologies, Ltd., a fabless semiconductor company, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells interconnect products and solutions. Its products facilitate data transmission between servers, storage systems, communications infrastructure equipment, and other embedded systems. The company offers InfiniBand solutions, including switch and gateway integrated circuits (ICs), adapter cards, cables, modules, and software, as well as switch, gateway, and long-haul systems; and Ethernet solutions, such as Ethernet switch products and Ethernet adapters for use in enterprise data center, high-performance computing, embedded environments, hyperscale, Web 2.0, and cloud data centers.

