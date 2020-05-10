Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 1,599 Shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 22.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $167,855,000 after acquiring an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,600,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $190,544,000 after acquiring an additional 299,281 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,587,234 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $189,593,000 after acquiring an additional 161,006 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 5.8% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,607,000 after acquiring an additional 48,250 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Axon Enterprise by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,963,000 after acquiring an additional 26,457 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAXN. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $78.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Axon Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $86.13 on Friday. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 52 week low of $49.80 and a 52 week high of $90.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.72 and its 200-day moving average is $71.07.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 0.28%. The company had revenue of $147.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Axon Enterprise Inc will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total transaction of $140,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,153,705.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.84, for a total transaction of $1,250,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,362,395.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,091 shares of company stock worth $6,137,725 in the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

