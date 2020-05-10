Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Buys 1,119 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,343 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Alpha Windward LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Ingredion by 1,538.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingredion during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Ingredion by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

INGR opened at $84.11 on Friday. Ingredion Inc has a fifty-two week low of $59.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.77.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.07. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ingredion Inc will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.89%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INGR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Ingredion from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $94.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ingredion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Ingredion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.67.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

