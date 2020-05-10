Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Boosts Holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Henry Schein by 67.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 153.1% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 2,905.7% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 217.5% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, Vice Chairman James P. Breslawski sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.32, for a total value of $406,919.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 265,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,267,092.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Henry Schein from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Henry Schein presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.54.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $54.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.85 and a 52-week high of $73.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.84.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. Henry Schein had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Henry Schein Company Profile

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

