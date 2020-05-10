Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 621 Shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,768 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 621 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lear were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $721,455,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,553,308 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $624,714,000 after buying an additional 361,827 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lear by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,586,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $492,121,000 after buying an additional 359,113 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Lear by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,146,734 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $431,733,000 after buying an additional 150,414 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lear by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,492,942 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $342,032,000 after buying an additional 872,416 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear stock opened at $101.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Lear Co. has a 1 year low of $63.20 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The company has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.84.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The auto parts company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.72. Lear had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on LEA shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $136.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Lear from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.80.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat trim covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles; and heating and cooling systems.

