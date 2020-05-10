Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 138 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc (NYSE:HII) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wright Investors Service Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $284,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 23,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,267,000 after purchasing an additional 11,005 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $576,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 10,562 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $862,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

HII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $284.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $265.57.

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $207.92 per share, with a total value of $831,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,047.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP D R. Wyatt sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.31, for a total transaction of $270,606.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,330,712.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 8,183 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,384. Company insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HII opened at $180.58 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc has a 1-year low of $147.14 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.82 and a 200 day moving average of $229.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $4.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.52 by ($0.29). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 34.19%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc will post 19.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be issued a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.41%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships that include deck amphibious ships and transport dock ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.