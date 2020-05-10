Prudential PLC Takes Position in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,034 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Patrick P. Goris sold 323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.52, for a total value of $65,413.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.12, for a total value of $205,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,650.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,905 shares of company stock worth $577,980. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $134.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Gabelli cut Rockwell Automation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $155.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $163.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $161.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.24.

ROK opened at $192.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.76, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $161.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.52. Rockwell Automation has a one year low of $115.38 and a one year high of $209.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 118.85% and a net margin of 10.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Rockwell Automation will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and information solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Architecture & Software; and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment provides control platforms, including controllers, electronic operator interface devices, electronic input/output devices, communication and networking products, and industrial computers that perform multiple control disciplines and monitoring of applications, such as discrete, batch and continuous process, drives control, motion control, and machine safety control.

