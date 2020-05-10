Prudential PLC Takes Position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MXIM. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,401,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Maxim Integrated Products by 231.3% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 52.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 779 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM opened at $54.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a current ratio of 5.95. Maxim Integrated Products Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.93 and a fifty-two week high of $65.73.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 37.00%. The firm had revenue of $562.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products Inc. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. Maxim Integrated Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.01%.

In related news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 8,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total value of $458,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 6,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total value of $311,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,147 shares of company stock worth $1,276,496 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

