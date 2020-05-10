Prudential PLC Takes Position in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 7,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Davita by 31.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,398,000 after acquiring an additional 37,375 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Davita by 10.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Davita by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in Davita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Davita during the fourth quarter worth approximately $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.25, for a total value of $44,531.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,778.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John M. Nehra sold 7,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.74, for a total transaction of $621,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,319 shares of company stock worth $2,284,345. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DVA opened at $80.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.24. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.22. Davita Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $73.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.40.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.36. Davita had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. Davita’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Davita Inc will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVA. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on shares of Davita from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Davita in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.88.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

