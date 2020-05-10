Prudential PLC Sells 49,821 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 57.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 49,821 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in HP were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 95,430 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,961,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,485 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 503 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in shares of HP by 109.6% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,314 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 0.8% in the first quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,016 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 24,346 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Tracy S. Keogh sold 121,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $2,800,549.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 448,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,308,025. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of HP in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of HP from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of HP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.44.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.09. HP Inc. has a one year low of $12.54 and a one year high of $23.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.01.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The computer maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.16% and a negative return on equity of 261.23%. HP’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

