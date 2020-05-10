Prudential PLC Sells 485 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Prudential PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle West Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

PNW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday, April 30th. KeyCorp started coverage on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.64.

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, COO Daniel T. Froetscher sold 2,500 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.18, for a total transaction of $245,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 11,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,092,448.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lee R. Nickloy sold 1,628 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.61, for a total value of $163,793.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,128 shares of company stock valued at $2,396,043. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PNW opened at $73.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.12 and a 200-day moving average of $87.69. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52 week low of $60.05 and a 52 week high of $105.51.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $661.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.63 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a $0.7825 dividend. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 1st. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 65.62%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. The company serves approximately 1.2 million customers.

