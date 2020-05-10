Prudential PLC Sells 13,515 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,515 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 188.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 9.05%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn acquired 58,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.90 per share, with a total value of $993,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FITB shares. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.11.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

