Prudential PLC Sells 10,100 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Prudential PLC decreased its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 56.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HYG. United Services Automobile Association grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 443,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,916,000 after acquiring an additional 56,635 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 6,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 27,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,396,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 14,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 3,225 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:HYG opened at $79.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.60. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $67.52 and a 52-week high of $88.53.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

