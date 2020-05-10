Prudential PLC Raises Position in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 23.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATR. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,474,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $170,449,000 after purchasing an additional 628,945 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,900,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,782,000 after purchasing an additional 578,200 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at $57,664,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 833,953 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,010,000 after purchasing an additional 168,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 284.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 178,990 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,695,000 after purchasing an additional 132,401 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AptarGroup from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $116.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $124.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.43.

NYSE ATR opened at $107.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.84 and a fifty-two week high of $126.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.70.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $721.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $716.79 million. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 28th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is currently 36.46%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of packaging, dispensing, and sealing solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Beauty + Home, Pharma, and Food + Beverage.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.