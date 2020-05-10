Prudential PLC Purchases Shares of 6,500 iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000. Prudential PLC owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI World ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000.

Get iShares MSCI World ETF alerts:

Shares of URTH stock opened at $87.01 on Friday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 1 year low of $66.38 and a 1 year high of $102.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI World ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.