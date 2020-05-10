Prudential PLC Purchases New Shares in Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Churchill Downs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHDN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHDN. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 544.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 580,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,607,000 after acquiring an additional 490,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $48,619,000. Banbury Partners LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $28,877,000. Tiger Eye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Downs in the fourth quarter worth $16,642,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 293,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,425,000 after acquiring an additional 108,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.23% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Downs stock opened at $110.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.95, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. Churchill Downs, Inc. has a one year low of $52.90 and a one year high of $167.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.39 and a 200 day moving average of $123.81.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $252.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.45 million. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 30.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Churchill Downs, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CHDN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Churchill Downs from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Churchill Downs from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet cut Churchill Downs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Churchill Downs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.00.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 1,800 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $77.59 per share, for a total transaction of $139,662.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Alex Rankin purchased 1,000 shares of Churchill Downs stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.81 per share, with a total value of $125,810.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $525,957. 4.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, gaming, and online entertainment company in the United States. It operates through Racing, Casinos, Online Wagering, and Other Investments and Corporate segments. The company operates 4 racetracks, including Churchill Downs Racetrack in Louisville, Kentucky; Arlington International Race Course in Arlington Heights with 12 off-track betting (OTB) facilities in Illinois; Fair Grounds Race Course in New Orleans along with 14 OTBs in Louisiana; and Calder Race Course in Miami Gardens, Florida.

