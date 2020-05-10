Prudential PLC Purchases 3,926 Shares of Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

Prudential PLC increased its position in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 102.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,773 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,926 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Community Bank System in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Community Bank System by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $33,498,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at $4,461,000. 72.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Hovde Group cut Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 30th.

Community Bank System stock opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.80. Community Bank System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.01 and a 1-year high of $72.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.60.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 26.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 5,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $306,019.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,345,040.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,146,186.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $776,464 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

