Prudential PLC Purchases 1,707 Shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX)

Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Corelogic Inc (NYSE:CLGX) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,822 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,707 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Corelogic were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP bought a new stake in shares of Corelogic during the 1st quarter worth $90,704,000. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 80,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,528,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,695,000 after purchasing an additional 31,574 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 67,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 13,307 shares during the period. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its holdings in Corelogic by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 19,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Corelogic news, Director Paul F. Folino sold 650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total transaction of $30,270.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 9,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,552.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James L. Balas sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $197,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,144,116.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,350 shares of company stock valued at $539,043 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Corelogic stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.02. Corelogic Inc has a 12-month low of $24.69 and a 12-month high of $51.74.

Corelogic (NYSE:CLGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $443.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.44 million. Corelogic had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corelogic Inc will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Corelogic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.20%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLGX shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Corelogic from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Stephens raised shares of Corelogic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $47.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Compass Point raised shares of Corelogic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corelogic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Corelogic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

