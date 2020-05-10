Prudential PLC Purchases 1,327 Shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES)

Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of NetEase Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 132.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 10,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Finally, F&V Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.31% of the company’s stock.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America upped their price target on NetEase from $366.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price target on NetEase from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie downgraded NetEase from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.76.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $359.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $327.77 and its 200 day moving average is $319.98. NetEase Inc has a fifty-two week low of $209.01 and a fifty-two week high of $367.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.34. NetEase had a return on equity of 37.21% and a net margin of 30.91%. The company had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that NetEase Inc will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc operates an interactive online community in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Online Games Services, E-Commerce, Advertising Services, and Innovative Businesses and Other Services. It offers various games in a range of genres through mobile devices and PCs, including role-playing games, MMORPGs, battle arena games, simulation games, collectible card games, first-person shooter games, sandbox games, and other types of games to the Chinese market.

