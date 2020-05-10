Prudential PLC Makes New $444,000 Investment in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 386,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after acquiring an additional 45,726 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,413,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 15,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stag Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at about $541,000. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 602,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares in the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STAG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of Stag Industrial stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.35 and a beta of 1.15. Stag Industrial Inc has a one year low of $17.54 and a one year high of $33.48.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.96 million. Stag Industrial had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 24.61%. Stag Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

Stag Industrial Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

