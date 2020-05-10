Prudential PLC Makes New $428,000 Investment in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Prudential PLC bought a new position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,171 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Square by 86.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,798,895 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,113,499,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,229 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,755,000. HMI Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Square during the 4th quarter valued at about $85,568,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Square by 203.0% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,273,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,681,000 after acquiring an additional 852,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Square by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,590,142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $449,952,000 after acquiring an additional 829,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 8,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.91, for a total value of $389,587.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,569,905.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 24,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.20, for a total value of $1,532,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 242,100 shares in the company, valued at $15,300,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 69,722 shares of company stock worth $4,175,244 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SQ opened at $76.05 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.33 and a twelve month high of $87.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 120.72 and a beta of 2.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.37 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.15). Square had a return on equity of 0.48% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SQ shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Square from $72.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Square from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price objective on Square from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Compass Point cut Square from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Square from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.81.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

