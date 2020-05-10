Prudential PLC Makes New $419,000 Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 7,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 21,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in AMN Healthcare Services during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 31,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

AMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Cfra raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. SunTrust Banks cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $82.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Sidoti raised AMN Healthcare Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Ralph Henderson sold 9,000 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.22, for a total transaction of $676,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $828,397.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services stock opened at $44.00 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.54. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.55 and a 1-year high of $89.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.44.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. The company had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

