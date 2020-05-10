Prudential PLC Invests $469,000 in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,387 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in Qualys by 0.8% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 995,318 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,583,000 after purchasing an additional 8,234 shares in the last quarter. American Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Qualys by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 578,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,193,000 after purchasing an additional 14,409 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 463,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Qualys by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 461,297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,457,000 after purchasing an additional 59,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Qualys in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,380,000. 90.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on QLYS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Qualys from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Qualys from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BidaskClub raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wedbush increased their target price on Qualys from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Qualys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.63.

Qualys stock opened at $104.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 1.00. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $63.37 and a 1-year high of $111.79. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.25.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The software maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $86.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.81 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys Inc will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.26, for a total value of $1,578,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,773,737.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 14,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total value of $1,461,572.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,303,136.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,277 shares of company stock valued at $4,184,851 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

