Prudential PLC Increases Stock Position in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC)

Prudential PLC boosted its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & CO /SH were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,810,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,485,000 after purchasing an additional 85,607 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,997,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,526,000 after acquiring an additional 67,401 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,011,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,650,000 after acquiring an additional 12,721 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,682,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 945,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,470,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. 77.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on MKC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $137.00 to $134.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Cfra decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of MCCORMICK & CO /SH from $155.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.36.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $164.03 on Friday. MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV has a 12 month low of $112.22 and a 12 month high of $174.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 30.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.41 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.04.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH (NYSE:MKC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. MCCORMICK & CO /SH had a net margin of 13.13% and a return on equity of 20.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MCCORMICK & CO /SH NV will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. MCCORMICK & CO /SH’s payout ratio is 46.36%.

MCCORMICK & CO /SH Profile

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

