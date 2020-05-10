Prudential PLC Increases Position in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) by 30.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,242 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,808,817 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $546,413,000 after buying an additional 126,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,310,165 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $331,417,000 after purchasing an additional 859,321 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,722,747 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $247,145,000 after purchasing an additional 172,644 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,280,529 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $183,077,000 after purchasing an additional 391,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Universal Health Services by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,246,208 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $178,780,000 after purchasing an additional 150,979 shares in the last quarter. 87.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UHS shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Universal Health Services from $141.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $157.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.23.

UHS stock opened at $102.06 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.20 and a 12 month high of $157.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.86). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.45 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

About Universal Health Services

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

